Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - June 17, 2026

VIRGINIA – Gas prices continue to fall, giving drivers a much-needed reprieve as summer travel ramps up. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Wednesday, June 17, the average price of regular gas in Virginia is $3.77, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.66 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.01 per gallon.

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Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.68 Mid: $4.21 Premium: $4.60 Diesel: $5.03

Roanoke: Regular: $3.75 Mid: $4.26 Premium: $4.68 Diesel: $5.03

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $3.78 Mid: $4.25 Premium: $4.64 Diesel: $4.93



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.