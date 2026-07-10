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Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - July 10, 2026

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

VIRGINIA – Virginia gas prices are starting to rise again as the end of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire continues to drive up oil prices and fuel uncertainty.

Prices nationwide mirror this upward trend, with the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline increasing by 5 cents overnight to $3.84. Prices had been steadily declining in recent weeks; however, gas prices appear to have reversed course. Despite this, prices are still lower than they once were back in spring, when the national average peaked at $4.56 on May 21. Crude oil prices are currently in the $70 per barrel range but could rise if tensions with Iran remain.

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In Virginia, the average price of regular gas per gallon as of Friday, July 10, is $3.77, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.66 per gallon, while diesel averages $4.86 per gallon.

Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

  • Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area)
    • Regular: $3.61
    • Mid: $4.07
    • Premium: $4.51
    • Diesel: $4.76
  • Roanoke:
    • Regular: $3.61
    • Mid: $4.07
    • Premium: $4.48
    • Diesel: $4.86
  • Lynchburg:
    • Regular: $3.62
    • Mid: $4.098
    • Premium: $4.51
    • Diesel: $4.86

Currently, some of the cheapest gas stations in Southwest and Central Virginia for those looking to save include:

  • Sheetz at 1084 E Stuart Drive in Galax
    • Regular: $3.29
    • Premium: $4.09
    • Diesel: $4.37
  • Exon at 355 N Main Street in Rocky Mount
    • Regular: $3.29
    • Midgrade: $3.74
    • Premium: $4.24
    • Diesel: $4.59
  • Sam’s Club at 1455 Towne Square in Northwest Roanoke
    • Please note that you must have a membership
    • Regular: $3.29
    • Premium: $3.97
  • BJ’s at 1419 Hershberger Road in Northwest Roanoke
    • Please note that you must have a membership
    • Regular: $3.31
    • Premium: $3.97
    • Diesel: $4.39
  • Liberty at 985 S Main Street in Hillsville
    • Regular: $3.35
    • Midgrade: $3.99
    • Premium: $4.49
    • Diesel: $4.49
  • Walmart at 16807 Forest Road in Forest
    • Regular: $3.38
    • Midgrade: $4.39
    • Premium: $4.67
    • Diesel: $4.75

Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Copyright 2026 The WSLS 10. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.