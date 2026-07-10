Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - July 10, 2026

VIRGINIA – Virginia gas prices are starting to rise again as the end of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire continues to drive up oil prices and fuel uncertainty.
Prices nationwide mirror this upward trend, with the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline increasing by 5 cents overnight to $3.84. Prices had been steadily declining in recent weeks; however, gas prices appear to have reversed course. Despite this, prices are still lower than they once were back in spring, when the national average peaked at $4.56 on May 21. Crude oil prices are currently in the $70 per barrel range but could rise if tensions with Iran remain.
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In Virginia, the average price of regular gas per gallon as of Friday, July 10, is $3.77, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.66 per gallon, while diesel averages $4.86 per gallon.
Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:
- Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area)
- Regular: $3.61
- Mid: $4.07
- Premium: $4.51
- Diesel: $4.76
- Roanoke:
- Regular: $3.61
- Mid: $4.07
- Premium: $4.48
- Diesel: $4.86
- Lynchburg:
- Regular: $3.62
- Mid: $4.098
- Premium: $4.51
- Diesel: $4.86
Currently, some of the cheapest gas stations in Southwest and Central Virginia for those looking to save include:
- Sheetz at 1084 E Stuart Drive in Galax
- Regular: $3.29
- Premium: $4.09
- Diesel: $4.37
- Exon at 355 N Main Street in Rocky Mount
- Regular: $3.29
- Midgrade: $3.74
- Premium: $4.24
- Diesel: $4.59
- Sam’s Club at 1455 Towne Square in Northwest Roanoke
- Please note that you must have a membership
- Regular: $3.29
- Premium: $3.97
- BJ’s at 1419 Hershberger Road in Northwest Roanoke
- Please note that you must have a membership
- Regular: $3.31
- Premium: $3.97
- Diesel: $4.39
- Liberty at 985 S Main Street in Hillsville
- Regular: $3.35
- Midgrade: $3.99
- Premium: $4.49
- Diesel: $4.49
- Walmart at 16807 Forest Road in Forest
- Regular: $3.38
- Midgrade: $4.39
- Premium: $4.67
- Diesel: $4.75
Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.
To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.