Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - July 10, 2026

VIRGINIA – Virginia gas prices are starting to rise again as the end of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire continues to drive up oil prices and fuel uncertainty.

Prices nationwide mirror this upward trend, with the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline increasing by 5 cents overnight to $3.84. Prices had been steadily declining in recent weeks; however, gas prices appear to have reversed course. Despite this, prices are still lower than they once were back in spring, when the national average peaked at $4.56 on May 21. Crude oil prices are currently in the $70 per barrel range but could rise if tensions with Iran remain.

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In Virginia, the average price of regular gas per gallon as of Friday, July 10, is $3.77, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.66 per gallon, while diesel averages $4.86 per gallon.

Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $3.61 Mid: $4.07 Premium: $4.51 Diesel: $4.76

Roanoke: Regular: $3.61 Mid: $4.07 Premium: $4.48 Diesel: $4.86

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.62 Mid: $4.098 Premium: $4.51 Diesel: $4.86



Currently, some of the cheapest gas stations in Southwest and Central Virginia for those looking to save include:

Sheetz at 1084 E Stuart Drive in Galax Regular: $3.29 Premium: $4.09 Diesel: $4.37

Exon at 355 N Main Street in Rocky Mount Regular: $3.29 Midgrade: $3.74 Premium: $4.24 Diesel: $4.59

Sam’s Club at 1455 Towne Square in Northwest Roanoke Please note that you must have a membership Regular: $3.29 Premium: $3.97

BJ’s at 1419 Hershberger Road in Northwest Roanoke Please note that you must have a membership Regular: $3.31 Premium: $3.97 Diesel: $4.39

Liberty at 985 S Main Street in Hillsville Regular: $3.35 Midgrade: $3.99 Premium: $4.49 Diesel: $4.49

Walmart at 16807 Forest Road in Forest Regular: $3.38 Midgrade: $4.39 Premium: $4.67 Diesel: $4.75



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.