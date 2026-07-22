Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - July 22, 2026

VIRGINIA – Although still currently below the national average of $4.06, average gas prices in Central and Southwest Virginia continue to climb amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran. 10 News is working for you to break down what prices are like at the pump.

As of Wednesday, July 22, the average price of regular gas per gallon in Virginia is $3.96, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.84 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.21 per gallon.

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Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $3.85 Mid: $4.29 Premium: $4.69 Diesel: $5.09

Roanoke: Regular: $3.85 Mid: $4.30 Premium: $4.73 Diesel: $5.18

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.85 Mid: $4.35 Premium: $4.73 Diesel: $5.07



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.