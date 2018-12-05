21 Navy jets flyover the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum in honor of late president

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. - A 21-aircraft flyover is scheduled to take place over the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum in College Station, Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The flyover is conducted by the Naval Air Station in Fort Worth and will reportedly be the largest of its kind.

Former President George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest behind his library and museum beside his wife Barbara and their daughter Robin.

The Navy will honor the former Navy aviator with a large missing man formation ahead of a private internment ceremony.

Bush enlisted in the Navy when he turned 18, just six months after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

Wednesday's lasting honor will be fitting for a man who experienced a lifetime of public service.

