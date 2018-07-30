All Virginia DMV locations will be closed Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. - If you were planning your dreaded trip to the DMV this Saturday, you now actually have an excuse to skip it.

All Virginia DMV locations will be closed this Saturday and the department's website, dmvNOW.com, will be down temporarily.

The closure is to allow for Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) to move the state's mainframe services to a new supplier's location.

The website should be back up once VITA has completed the move.

The move is part of an overall change from one long-term supplier to multiple suppliers with shorter-term contracts. This new multi-sourcing environment will offer agility, market rates and the opportunity for enhancements to state computing systems.

