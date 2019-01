RICHMOND, Va. - Attorney General Mark Herring is warning Virginians to be careful about new scams.

It targets those who have been furloughed because of the government shutdown or those who wish to help federal workers.

These could include fake employment offers for side jobs, predatory lenders taking advantage of temporarily unpaid Virginians, and fake charities claiming to be working on behalf of federal workers.

