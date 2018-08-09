Authorities continue to search for missing 12-year-old girl, grandmother

HARRISONBURG, Va. - The investigation continues for a girl and her grandmother reported missing on Tuesday, while their alleged abductor remains in custody awaiting extradition.

Angie Carolina Rodriguez-Rubio, 12, and her grandmother Elizabeth Rodriguez-Rubio, 48, are believed to be in extreme danger.

Authorities have received various tips as to the whereabouts of the two woman and are continuing to follow up on those leads as the investigation continues.

The Harrisonburg Police Department remains the lead agency in this investigation, with the help of other local, state and federal agencies.

The suspected abductor, Hareton Jamie Rodriguez Sariol, was arrested in Pennsylvania on Tuesday while driving a tractor-trailer. He is still in custody awaiting extradition to Harrisonburg.

According to the Harrisonburg police, Angie and Elizabeth Rodriguez-Rubio were last seen with Sariol on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. in a shopping center located at 2347 South Main Street.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the local crime solvers line at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.