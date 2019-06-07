Award-winning country band Old Dominion will perform at Colonial Downs

RICHMOND, Va. - The beloved country band Old Dominion will perform at Colonial Downs' New Kent racetrack.

The award-winning band, which just went No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart with the single "Make It Sweet," has ties to our area. Two of the band members are from Botetourt County.

Lindsey Ward had the chance to sit down with Matthew Ramsey and Whit Sellers

The show is set for 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, which is Labor Day weekend. It will be the first major concert at the racetrack since new owners re-opened the facility this year.

Tickets will be available online only at www.colonialdowns.com, beginning June 15 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $50.

The concert will follow Virginia’s biggest day of thoroughbred racing at Colonial Downs with the Virginia Oaks and Virginia Derby both happening August 31.

Racing will be conducted on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with a 5 p.m. post time for all races, unless otherwise announced. All racing information is posted here.



