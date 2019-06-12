29-year-old Bedford County woman dies in early-morning crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A 29-year-old Huddleston woman died in a crash early Wednesday morning in Bedford County.

State police say the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Clover Creek Road, a quarter-mile west of Dundee Road.

Molly Rose Clee was driving westbound in a 2001 Ford F-250 when she lost control, hit an embankment and overturned, according to police.

Clee was not wearing her seat belt, and police say died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

