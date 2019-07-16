$6.3 million in broadband funding authorized for Bedford County

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The FCC authorized $47.5 million in funding to expand broadband services in 11 rural counties in Virginia.

The 11 counties, which include Bedford and Charlotte, will receive the funding over the next decade.

The two counties in Virginia to receive the highest amount in this wave of funding are Charlotte County, which is receiving $9,136,405, and Bedford County, which is receiving $6,364,758.

In Charlotte County, the funding will support 3,657 locations, while in Bedford County, it will support 3,343 locations.

This is the third wave of funding from the FCC as part of the Connect America Fund, which aims to expand rural broadband services and close the digital divide in rural America.

In Virginia, the FCC authorized $36.9 million in May and June. Monday's authorization brings the total to $84.5 million, which will connect 32,660 homes and businesses to modern broadband.

Last fall, the Connect America Fund auction allocated nearly $1.5 billion to expand broadband to more than 700,000 underserved rural homes and small businesses over the next decade.

Providers will begin receiving funding later this month.

If approved, it would be the FCC’s single biggest step yet to close the digital divide. The FCC is scheduled to vote to establish the fund on Aug. 1.

Below is a full list of counties authorized for funding as part of Monday's announcement.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.