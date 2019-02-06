Bedford County middle school student arrested after loaded handgun found in locker, authorities say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A Bedford County middle school student is facing charges after a handgun was found in a locker Wednesday, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say a School Resource Officer at Forest Middle School received a complaint from an assistant principal, who said a fellow student told them about a possible gun on school property.

After receiving the information, the principal told deputies that he checked a locker and found a small caliber handgun.

Authorities say the gun was loaded.

Deputies say the gun was taken by the School Resource Officer and the student was identified.

The student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property. He is being held in the Lynchburg Juvenile Detention Center.

