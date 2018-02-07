Community members make difference for Moneta Elementary School students

MONETA, Va. - Students at a Bedford County elementary school are walking into a building with color on the walls and uplifting words on the walls. A "before" picture of the hallways at Moneta Elementary School showed them as white and plain.

After Christmas break, the students came back to new bathroom stalls, inspirational quotes on the bathroom walls and a repainted gymnasium. The principal said the Parent Teacher Association board and Premier Painting owner Mickey Ellis spent countless hours repainting the school. The students appreciated the effort.

“It was fun to watch them come in, watch their eyes open, see the new colors, give each other a high-five and tell their teacher how much they love it. It just rejuvenated everyone. It made that first day back more exciting for the students,” Principal Shawn Trosper said.

The school building is 48 years old. Trosper said he believes a well-maintained building shows students they're cared for and improves the atmosphere for students.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.