US Reps. Denver Riggleman, Ben Cline holding joint town hall in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. - Constituents are invited to talk with their representatives about the issues facing Virginians.

Two freshman Republican congressmen, Ben Cline and Denver Riggleman, will be at Central Virginia Community College at 1633 Venture Boulevard in Bedford on Wednesday.

Cline represents Virginia's sixth congressional district, which includes:

The entirety of the following counties: Amherst, Augusta, Bath, Botetourt, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren

Portions of Bedford and Roanoke counties

The entirety of the following cities: Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Staunton and Waynesboro



Riggleman represents Virginia's fifth congressional district, which includes:

The entirety of the following counties: Albemarle, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Franklin, Greene, Halifax, Lunenburg, Madison, Mecklenburg, Nelson, Pittsylvania, Prince Edward and Rappahannock​​​​​​

Portions of Bedford, Fauquier and Henry counties

The entirety of the following cities: Charlottesville and Danville



The two-hour town hall is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

The registration website states that those who live in Bedford County will have first priority to ask questions.

Those planning to attend are asked to register, click the above link and bring identification to the event.

There will be limited overflow seating for those who are unable to obtain a ticket.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.