Deputy uses Narcan to save Bedford County high school student's life

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A Jefferson Forest High School student was taken to the hospital after receiving a dose of Narcan to save the child's life.

At 9 a.m. Friday, a Bedford County deputy administered the drug, generically known as naloxone, to an unresponsive student, according to the school district.

After the drug was administered, first responders took the student to a hospital.

The school district says the student was alive when taken to the hospital.

The district is asking parents to remind their children that students should never ingest something if they don't know what it is.

