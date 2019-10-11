Should there be Narcan in school clinics?

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - School administrators in Bedford County said they do not want Narcan available in school clinics.

This comes after a deputy saved a Jefferson Forest High School student using the opioid overdose-reversal drug earlier this month.

The issue of having Narcan in schools was brought up during the school board meeting Thursday night.

Some board members said nurses should carry Narcan, while others opposed it.

The issue will be discussed again at the next school board meeting Nov.14.

