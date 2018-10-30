One person hospitalized after being rescued from Bedford County fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - One person had to be flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a fire in Bedford County, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

That person is being treated for severe injuries.

Multiple crews responded to the house fire on Green Valley Road in the Big Island area of the county Tuesday morning.

Crews found a small structure on fire and a person outside.

The fire was quickly marked under control, according to the Fire Department.

The fire is being investigated by the fire marshal's office.

