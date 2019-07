BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Two people are in the hospital after an SUV flipped in Bedford County, ejecting both passengers.

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bedford rescue personnel responded to the flipped SUV near the 1900 block of West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike.

Both passengers were thrown from the vehicle and were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, one by ambulance and one by air.

