Warrants reveal former Bedford County SRO was in a relationship with a teenage girl

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former Bedford County school resource officer is facing charges for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

State police started investigating Cpl. Daniel Clark last October and determined he contributed to the delinquency of a minor who attended Liberty High School, where he was the school's resource officer.

Text messages from Clark to the teenage girl in October say that he'll be home for the weekend and that he wants to "snuggle all day and just chill," according to search warrants.

He also stated that "he always wants her with him, he loves her and she needed to trust him" and that if they get caught, "they will be done," according to search warrants.

In addition to sending texts and Snapchats, Clark allegedly spent time with the girl at school in his office, the lunchroom, hallways, the gym and parking lot.

Clark was placed on administrative leave when the investigation started and is now no longer working for the Sheriff's Office.

