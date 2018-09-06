Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Water Country USA to welcome new rides

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Summer may be almost over, but it's never too early to start looking forward to next summer, which could be spent on the new attractions coming to Williamsburg.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water County USA made an announcement on Wednesday about two attractions coming to the parks in the spring -- Finnegan's Flyer and Cutback Water Coaster.

Courtesy of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

Finnegan's Flyer will become a part of Ireland within Busch Gardens when it debuts.

Located next to the Loch Ness Monster coaster, the swing-like ride will be able to seat 32 riders, climb to a maximum height of more than 80 feet and reach 45 miles an hour.

Courtesy of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

The Cutback Water Coaster, soon to be a part of the Water County USA roster, will be Virginia's first hybrid coaster and the only RocketBLAST coaster on the east coast.

Because of the addition of new technology, the release says that Cutback will be able to drive bigger boats at higher speeds and also move riders up longer, steeper inclines.

The ride will feature four-person rafts that will go along an 856-foot long slide with tunnels and a saucer-shaped feature. The steep angles of the sauces create a drop-and-dive sensation.

Courtesy of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

