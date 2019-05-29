Critically missing adult alert canceled, search continues for Amy Fabian

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. - A 43-year-old woman remains missing, but the critically missing adult alert issued by Virginia State Police has expired.

State police say the alert has a 12-hour window and that window was initially extended at the request of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

State police announced Tuesday that based on investigative leads developed over the holiday weekend, search efforts for Amy Renee Fabian, 43, are now concentrating in the area of South Hill and Mecklenburg County.

Along with Fabian, law enforcement agencies are searching for a 2002 white Ford F-350 work truck stolen May 23 out of Maryland.

Fabian's ex-boyfriend, George W. Knisley IV, 41, of Carroll County, Maryland, was believed to be driving that truck.

Knisley is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Matthew Broyles, who was found dead in Fabian's home.

He was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina, late Friday evening.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.