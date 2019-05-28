State police narrow search radius for missing Virginia woman

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. - State police are focusing their search for a woman who was last seen Friday after a dead man was found in her home.

Based on investigative leads developed over the holiday weekend, search efforts for Amy Renee Fabian, 43, are now concentrating in the area of South Hill and Mecklenburg County.

State Police say Knisley stole this truck Friday evening

Along with Fabian, law enforcement agencies are searching for a 2002, white, Ford F-350 work truck stolen May 23 out of Maryland.

Fabian's ex-boyfriend, George W. Knisley IV, 41, of Carroll County, Maryland, was believed to be driving that truck.

Knisley is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Matthew Broyles, who was found dead in Fabian's home.

He was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina late Friday evening.

