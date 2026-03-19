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The Current

Weather

Temperatures Climb Back into the 60s!

The temperature roller coaster continues

Sarah Osterbind, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – It will be a chilly morning getting the kids on the bus. Foggy conditions will also be around the region, so give yourself a little extra time for your commute incase you encounter some low visibility.

am

This afternoon will be a bit cloudy, but temperatures will climb into the 60s, making for a very seasonable day!

pm

High temperatures are very average for the day with many regions seeing the low 60s. We will fortunately keep these warm temperatures around for at least the couple days.

today

Lows will be slightly warmer this evening, but still very close to what we saw last night.

tonight

Before nightfall, we could see a couple short lived showers pop-up. Most of these will remain in the Highlands, but a few sprinkles could trickle southward.

thurs 4pm

Temperatures will continue to rise ahead of our spring equinox tomorrow and keep going until they hit the 80s on Sunday. They will return to a more normal next week along with more rain to start the work week.

roanoke

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