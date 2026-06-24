Skip to main content
Clear icon
73º
Join Insider
Trending
Roanoke homeowner says a Flock Device was installed on her property without notice
Five new Virginia laws starting July 1: What you need to know
Kennedy scion Jack Schlossberg loses to Micah Lasher in crowded New York City congressional primary
Botetourt County approves special exception for grocery store development in Daleville Town Center
WATCH LIVE: Virginia Tech set to officially introduce new vice president and director of athletics

Local News

Christiansburg man sentenced to 15 years for child sex crimes

This stems from an investigation that began in March 2025

10 News Digital Team

A Christiansburg man has been sentenced in connection with multiple child sex crimes following an investigation that began in March 2025, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg man has been sentenced in connection with multiple child sex crimes following an investigation that began in March 2025, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 18, 23-year-old Jason James Shepherd was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the following charges:

Recommended Videos

  • 1 count of aggravated sexual battery of a minor
  • 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material
  • 1 count of reproduction of child sexual abuse material
  • 2 counts of reproduction of child sexual abuse material, second offense

The investigation stemmed from a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators say Shepherd had been using Kik, a popular communication app, to send child sexual abuse materials with other users.

The Christiansburg Police Department, Radford City Police Department, the Children’s Advocacy Center, Montgomery County Department of Social Services, the Montgomery County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and the Western Virginia Regional Jail all assisted in the case.

If you believe you or someone you know is a victim of sexual exploitation, Cybertips can be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at https://report.cybertip.org/or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.