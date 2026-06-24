Christiansburg man sentenced to 15 years for child sex crimes

A Christiansburg man has been sentenced in connection with multiple child sex crimes following an investigation that began in March 2025, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg man has been sentenced in connection with multiple child sex crimes following an investigation that began in March 2025, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 18, 23-year-old Jason James Shepherd was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the following charges:

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1 count of aggravated sexual battery of a minor

10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material

1 count of reproduction of child sexual abuse material

2 counts of reproduction of child sexual abuse material, second offense

The investigation stemmed from a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators say Shepherd had been using Kik, a popular communication app, to send child sexual abuse materials with other users.

The Christiansburg Police Department, Radford City Police Department, the Children’s Advocacy Center, Montgomery County Department of Social Services, the Montgomery County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and the Western Virginia Regional Jail all assisted in the case.

If you believe you or someone you know is a victim of sexual exploitation, Cybertips can be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at https://report.cybertip.org/or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office