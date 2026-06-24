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Sports

WATCH LIVE: Virginia Tech set to officially introduce new vice president and director of athletics

A live stream player will be attached to this article once the conference begins at 10 a.m.

10 News Digital Team

Brian White, VT's newest vice president and Athletic Director. (Virginia Tech Athletics)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech President Tim Sands is slated to formally welcome Brian White as the new vice president and director of athletics of Hokie Nation on Wednesday, June 24, at 10 a.m. You can watch the introductory press conference using this article.

White is set to take the helm of Virginia Tech’s 22-sport athletics program and guide the department through a rapidly changing landscape in college sports. He previously served as vice president and director of athletics at Florida Atlantic University for nearly two decades.

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To learn more about Brian White, click here.

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