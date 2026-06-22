Virginia Tech names Brian White Vice President and Director of Athletics

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech has named Brian White as its new vice president and director of athletics, the university announced Monday.

White, who has served as vice president and director of athletics at Florida Atlantic University since 2018, will oversee Virginia Tech’s 22-sport athletics program and guide the department through a rapidly changing landscape in college sports.

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Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said the university sought a leader capable of navigating significant changes in collegiate athletics while positioning the school for long-term success.

White brings more than two decades of experience in college athletics administration. Before leading Florida Atlantic, he held senior athletic department positions at University of Missouri, United States Military Academy, University of Tulsa and Louisiana Tech University.

During White’s tenure at Florida Atlantic, the school joined the American Athletic Conference in 2023 and enjoyed notable athletic success, including the men’s basketball program’s run to the 2023 Final Four. Owl teams combined for 26 NCAA postseason or bowl appearances and 11 conference championships during his leadership.

White also oversaw significant fundraising growth at Florida Atlantic. The athletic department generated more than $26 million in philanthropic support during the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to the university.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust they have placed in me to lead Virginia Tech Athletics,” White said in a statement. “Virginia Tech is one of the distinctive brands in college athletics, and the passion of Hokie Nation, the commitment of university leadership and the momentum already underway make this an extraordinary opportunity.”

White succeeds Whit Babcock, who is retiring at the end of June after 12 years leading Virginia Tech athletics.

White’s first day is scheduled for June 24, when he will be formally introduced at a news conference at Lane Stadium.

The full press release can be found here.