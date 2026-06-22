Vinton house fire kills 59 cats, displaces residents, animal welfare advocates respond

VINTON, Va. – A house fire in Vinton killed dozens of cats and sent one resident to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Gunn Avenue just before 5 a.m. after reports of a residential structure fire. Firefighters knocked down the heavy blaze in about 10 minutes, but not before the fire killed 59 cats. One cat and one dog survived. Two residents were displaced — one of whom was taken to the hospital.

Neighbor Allen Dawes said he was woken up by the commotion outside his home.

“We saw that there was smoke coming out, lights were going off, we woke up to all the fire truck and ambulance going off in our yard and all around here. Walked outside to see what the commotion was, saw smoke coming out of the house, saw one of the neighbors standing there with an ambulance.”

Investigators estimate the fire caused approximately $100,000 in damage to the structure. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Animal welfare experts cite fire risks, capacity for care

The large number of animals inside the home prompted local animal welfare advocates to speak out about the responsibilities of pet ownership.

Lisa O’Neill, director of Angels of Assisi, said homes with many animals carry specific fire risks that owners may overlook.

“All those cats in one home, they’re bound to knock something over. I would imagine that there’s a lot of laundry involved so you’ve got to really be conscientious of lint filters, a lot of pet hair in the house can go into those intake ducts and be a fire hazard.”

Julie Rickmond, communications director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA, said responsible pet ownership comes down to more than just space.

“When it comes down to animals and pet ownership, it really comes down to capacity for care and that’s the amount of animals that we can kind of put on a space. But we need to make sure that we’re also taking care of their mental well-being, their physical well-being, that all needs are met.”

Experts recommend pet owners consider local regulations, available space, financial resources and their ability to provide long-term care before bringing additional animals into their homes.