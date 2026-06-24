A Tame, Cooler Day Before the Heat

Today is looking like a great day to take advantage of the weather! Lots of sunshine, pleasant temperatures, and low humidity are all in the forecast.

park

High temperatures will come in around dinner time this evening, reaching the upper 70s to mid 80s across the board. There will even be a slight breeze at times, so it will feel quite nice!

today

Dew points are starting off low this morning and are not expected to increase too much. Because of that, we get a slight break from the humidity; but don’t get used to it, as it returns tomorrow.

dewpoint

Our overnight lows are looking a touch warmer from what we had last night, quickly warming up into tomorrow morning.

tonight

All in all, today is going to be great weather-wise, but that will not remain the case as we head into the end of this week.

look ahead

Tomorrow, although similar in terms of the overall pattern, will be a lot warmer with more clouds rolling in later in the day.

look ahead

Friday is where things change. A cold front organizes in the midwest and approaches our neck of the woods, bringing showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and throughout the evening.

look ahead

Showers and storms will last on and off through the weekend. Some of these individual cells could have some heavy rainfall, which could result in some localized flooding, as well as some strong winds.

By Monday, a few residual showers are possible, but for the most part it is looking dry. The humidity will last throughout next week and the 90s will linger on as well.