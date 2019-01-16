RICHMOND, Va. - Early voting could be coming to Virginia if this Democratic lawmaker gets his way.

The bill, proposed Tuesday by Democratic Del. Richard "Rip" Sullivan, would allow anyone qualified to vote to cast their ballot early without giving a reason or applying beforehand.

The legislation would require early voting to be available starting 21 days before any general election, seven days before any special election not on the same day as the general election, or seven days before a primary.

Current provisions for voting absentee in person would be removed under this bill, but provisions for voting absentee by mail would stay in place.

If this bill is passed, the first election it would impact would be the November 2020.

