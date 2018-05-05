Fire crews still fighting flames in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - Even as crews fought the flames for another full day Saturday, they were unable to control the fire that has already consumed 1,000 acres.

Area forester Karen Stanley, of Rockbridge County, believes the cooler temperatures are lowering the fire's intensity.

“We're using that to our advantage to use this change in the weather as much as possible,” Stanley said.

Russell Proctor, of the Virginia Department of Forestry, said one of the biggest challenges has been the terrain.

"We got a lot of steep and rocky terrain. The wind conditions and the heat we've had in the past few days has been a challenge,” Proctor said.

Stanley said some rain could help to contain the fire but said there are risks if there's too much.

"If we get thunderstorms, they won't be helpful to the safety of the firefighters. We don't want lightning to be on the mountain anywhere near where the firefighters are working,” Stanley said.

Stanley said local residents will continue to see and smell smoke for several days, and the fire will likely continue to burn even after rain.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.