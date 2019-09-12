One hospitalized, one arrested after two fire shots at each other in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - One man has been arrested, while another was hospitalized after a shooting in Franklin County.

It happened Saturday around 11 p.m.

Authorities received a call of shots fired in the 8000 block of Franklin Street in Ferrum.

Investigators say Ricky Dawson, 31, of Ferrum, and Charlie Hairston, 34, of Fieldale, were involved in an "altercation," according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Both men were armed with guns and fired shots at each other, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Dawson was hit several times and fled the scene, later arriving at Franklin Memorial Hospital. He is currently still hospitalized and in stable condition, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Hairston was arrested and charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

