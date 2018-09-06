SUV mechanical failure causes vehicle to flip, killing Rocky Mount man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A Rocky Mount man has died after his SUV had a mechanical failure.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on Briarpatch Lane in Franklin County, about two miles west of Route 724.

State police say a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe had a mechanical failure that caused the vehicle to run off the right side of the roadway and flip.

The driver, 45-year-old Kenneth David Wade, was trying to get out of the SUV after the crash, and was trapped when the vehicle shifted. He died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.



