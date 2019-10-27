Girl at center of Amber Alert may be in southern West Virginia

Left to right: Bruce Lynch and Isabel Hicks, Isabel and a vehicle similar to the suspect's vehicle.

BUMPASS, Va. (WPXI) - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl from Virginia.

Isabel Hicks was last seen early Monday at her home in Bumpass, Virginia, authorities said.

On Sunday, authorities in Logan County, West Virginia said she may be in the area of southern West Virginia.

AMBER ALERT-Isabel Shae Hicks (Possible location Logan County, WV or Cabell County, WV) The Logan County Sheriff's... Posted by Logan County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 27, 2019

On Wednesday, the FBI said Hicks is believed to be with a man who might be armed and dangerous.

It is believed Hicks is with 34-year-old Bruce Lynch Jr., who is also from Bumpass, according to the FBI in Richmond.

Investigators suspect Hicks and Lynch might be camping in wooded areas.

Hicks is described as white, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lynch is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a beard.

Authorities said it's possible Lynch is driving a light blue, almost silver looking, 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia license plate VEM-9071.

WPXI

If either Lynch or Hicks are spotted, people are urged to not approach them and contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information that might lead to locating Hicks and Lynch is asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.

WPXI