Gov. Northam's VMI yearbook photo lists racial slur as a nickname

ROANOKE, Va. - A page from Northam's yearbook at the Virginia Military Institute listed one of his nicknames as "Coonman," a Jim Crow-era racial slur.

VMI's 1981 yearbook shows the picture of Northam with "Goose, Coonman" listed under his name.

This yearbook photo comes to light after his medical school yearbook photo in 1984 shows a picture of two men, one in blackface and another in a KKK robe.

Northam released a statement Friday night, saying he is one of the two men.

There are now numerous calls from both parties for Northam's resignation.



