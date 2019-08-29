$21K worth of meth, marijuana vape pods seized during Alleghany County traffic stop

Items authorities say they seized when conducting a traffic stop on Derrick Watkins.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - More drugs are off the streets and a Bath County man is in jail after a traffic stop in Alleghany County on Tuesday.

Alleghany County Sheriff's Office deputies and Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force officers conducted the traffic stop on a vehicle traveling through the county.

Authorities seized more than 1 pound of meth, 11 marijuana vape pods and marijuana edibles, as well as $960.

The street value of the methamphetamine alone is $21,000, according to authorities.

Derrick Watkins was arrested and is currently being held at the Alleghany Regional Jail.

