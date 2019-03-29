Indoor ski resort eyes northern Virginia for first facility in the US

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - No mountain? No problem.

A report issued by the Fairfax County Sports Tourism Task Force says the county is in the running to become home to the first indoor skiing facility in North America.

The report says SnowWorld USA wants to utilize a landfill in Lorton and land in the Occoquan Regional Park for the project.

The proposed project is anticipated to include a 100-room hotel, a restaurant and possibly even a halfpipe to make the facility a year-round training center.

Leaders are expecting national and international media attention, similar to coverage of the facility that opened in Dubai.

In the future, county officials hope this facility can be used to host nationally televised competitions, provide training for military and ski patrols and provide yearlong training for national athletes.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.