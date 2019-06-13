Justin Fairfax renews push for investigation into sexual allegations

RICHMOND, Va. - Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and his legal team are renewing their push to have sexual assault allegations against him investigated.

His legal team sent letters to both the Suffolk County and Durham County district attorney offices saying the allegations by Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson should be "promptly and fully" investigated.

According to the letters, it says Fairfax is prepared to be interviewed by both and provide testimony under oath in regards to claims made.

The letter said he hopes the two would also do the same.

