Law enforcement urges people to stay away from Schuyler quarry after teen dies

SCHUYLER, Va. - After an 18-year-old recently died in a rock quarry in Schuyler, law enforcement now is urging people to stay away from these dangerous bodies of water.

If you don't, you could face some jail time.

On Thursday, Albemarle and Nelson county law enforcement officials held a joint press conference to talk about quarry safety.

This all stems from the tragic death of 18-year-old Henry Christian Morin. He was last seen June 4, swimming at a quarry near Schuyler Road with a group of friends. Officials say these quarries used to be industrialized mines and they're urging people to stay away.

"They have materials and substances and dangers in them that is not appropriate to be in and again these aren't natural quarries -- this is a mine," said Daniel Rutherford, Nelson Commonwealth Attorney.

If you're found on these private properties, you will be charged with a class one misdemeanor, which could result in 12 months of jail time and a $2,500 fine.

