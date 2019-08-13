I-81 committee holds first meeting to address changes to 'killer' highway

LEXINGTON, Va. - The debate over improvements to Interstate 81 continued Tuesday.

The Interstate 81 Advisory Committee held its first meeting inside the Hampton Inn in Lexington, taking the first steps toward deciding which projects will get the green light first and how long we’ll wait to see construction.

It was standing room only as dozens of people packed into the hotel conference room, some to simply observe and others to comment.

“I’ve lived here for 43 years, and during that period of time, I-81 has gone from a safe and pleasant highway to one that I consider a killer. I avoid going on I-81,” said Elizabeth Harralson, who lives in Rockbridge County.

With a funding plan now in place and access to hundreds of millions of dollars, the committee, comprised of transportation officials and lawmakers, needs to make decisions.

"I think they're incredibly difficult. You're talking about project readiness. You're talking about project efficacy, project safety, environmental concerns," said Virginia Delegate Chris Hurst (D). "It is going to be a complicated process. That's why we're having these meetings and want them to be open to the public."

Local lawmakers say they want to prioritize sections in the New River and Roanoke valleys because they see a high number of commuters.

It won't just be this committee deciding the future of I-81.

"The public input is extremely important. In my district, it goes from roughly Radford to Daleville, is probably the largest in terms of the number of problems we've had," said Virginia Sen. John Edwards (D).

Members said construction could begin on the first projects in a year to a year and a half.

But just the design phase can take two to three years.

The committee is scheduled to meet three more times this year and will brief Virginia lawmakers on its progress in December.

Not all the I-81 improvement projects fall under this committee, as some have other funding sources, and those projects will start as early as this fall.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.