Lexington man stopped with loaded handgun in carry-on at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

LEXINGTON, Va. - A Lexington man was stopped with a loaded handgun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Monday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Authorities say the .32-caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets and was found inside the man's carry-on by a TSA officer staffing the checkpoint X-ray monitor

TSA officials say they notified airport police, who took the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

This marks the second gun that TSA officers have found at the airport so far this year. In 2018, six guns were reportedly caught at the airport's checkpoint.

To learn more about traveling with a gun, visit the TSA website.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.