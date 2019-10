BUENA VISTA, Va. - A man is dead after a crash involving a deer on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Authorities have not identified the man yet.

It's not clear where exactly the crash happened, but a section of the parkway was temporarily closed from milepost 45 to 60 due to the crash.

The Buena Vista entrance to the parkway at Route 60 is near milepost 46, while Milepost 60 is south of Lexington.

