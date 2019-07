LEXINGTON, Va. - Fifty to 60 large trees are down at VMI and Washington and Lee in Lexington.

This was caused by a wet microburst during the thunderstorms that rolled through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

10 News is on the scene and reports that no one is hurt.

Some are without power in the area due to fallen trees on power lines. Campus buildings did not sustain serious damage.

