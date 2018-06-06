Police believe missing 2-year-old boy, father found dead in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - Police say they believe a missing 2-year-old boy and his father have been found dead inside an SUV in Rockbridge County.

Two-year-old Jovani Ligurgo and his father, John Ligurgo III, 43, were last seen in Coram, New York on Tuesday.

Suffolk County police said a positive ID is pending after two bodies were found in a vehicle with plates matching the ones on a father's plates in Rockbridge County.

No AMBER Alert was ever issued for the boy or his father.

Map of where the bodies were found

According to the New York state AMBER Alert site, an alert is issued when a child was abducted and is thought to be in danger of serious bodily harm or death. The site adds that in some cases, alerts may not be practical if available information is not specific enough or an extended period of time has passed since a disappearance.

Jovani Ligurgo was reported missing when he wasn't returned to his mother -- who has custody of the boy -- at their predetermined drop-off time of about 4 p.m. So authorities said she called police.

Shortly thereafter, officers responded to a fire at the father's house. A search was conducted of the burning home, but police said it was empty. It's not clear whether the fire is suspicious or whether it was linked to Jovani's disappearance.

Authorities said Ligurgo left the state in his black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Jovani, and that the man may have had a hunting rifle with him.

Police said toll cameras captured the vehicle crossing the George Washington Bridge from New York into New Jersey. The time cameras captured it was not immediately clear.

More information is expected later Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.