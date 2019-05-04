Rockbridge County High School honors fallen soldier by retiring his jersey

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - Rockbridge County High School wanted to do something to recognize and honor the Army captain from Lexington

People in Rockbridge County will always remember No. 23 as one of the best to hit the soccer field.

Capt. Andrew Ross was a phenomenal soccer player at the school. His father, Stephen Ross was his coach for many years.

"He could play with both feet. He had good training in Roanoke," said Stephen.

Friday night, Rockbridge County High School retired his jersey.

"They don't just do this for anybody," said Susan Geisen, Andrew's sister.

Geisen shared a common love for the game with her brother.

"He had a little bit more in the talent area so he could talk trash with me a little bit," said Geisen.

Soccer was a big part of his life, even in the military.

"It built who he was before Westpoint. It really got his leadership role solidified and he could build on it from that," said Geisen.

Beth Ross says she's proud of the man her son became.

"He had a very good heart. He loved pleasing people and he was a good boyfriend and husband," said Beth.

The Green Beret paid the ultimate sacrifice. He and three others were killed in November when their vehicle was hit by an IED in Afghanistan.

"We all knew that Drew was doing exactly what he wanted to do," said Beth.

"I lost a big chunk. You're proud of your kids," said Stephen. "I miss him terribly."

A plaque dedicated to Ross is forever etched in the stadium's press box. It sits next to another plaque in honor of one of his closest friends, Chase Prasnicki, also a Rockbridge County graduate who died in combat.

