ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police is investigating after they say a man was found dead in a van early Monday morning.

According to police, the man was found around 4 a.m.

Investigators are on the scene where the man was found at the US-60 on ramp near mile marker 188 of I-81. They did not have any further details.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the entrance ramp is partially blocked.

