Low gas prices could mean rush of travelers Labor Day weekend

SALEM, Va. - This Labor Day weekend will not be much of a pain at the gas pump.

The average gas price per gallon for Labor Day weekend is $2.58 according to AAA, compared to $2.83 last Labor Day weekend. Additionally, Virginia's average price per gallon is $2.33, the lowest Labor Day weekend gas prices in three years.

The low gas prices could encourage more people to drive for a Labor Day weekend getaway. Sarah Rosser drove through Virginia on Interstate 81 on her way from South Carolina to Pennsylvania.

"We don't get to see our family all that often, so I figured this would be the perfect time since the kids are out of school for a little bit," Rosser said. "There's been a little bit of traffic and construction along the way, but so far it has been good."

She said she noticed gas prices in her home state of South Carolina were low and wanted to take advantage of them while she could.

"Where we came from, gas was about $2 per gallon," Rosser said. "That helped us out a lot in saving money on the trip."



