17-year-old killed, 2 drivers hurt in head-on Campbell County crash

State police are investigating a head-on crash that killed a 17-year-old girl and sent two other people to the hospital in Campbell County.

The three-vehicle crash happened at noon Sunday on Route 40, close to Swinging Bridge Road.

According to state police, a 2015 Chrysler 200 was traveling west on Route 40 when the driver lost control coming into a curve. The Chrysler crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Chrysler then spun around and struck another eastbound vehicle, a 1998 Ford Ranger.

The driver of the Chrysler, Carleigh S. Singleton, 17, of Nathalie, Virginia, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital. They are both expected to survive.

State police say speed factored into the crash, which is still under investigation.



