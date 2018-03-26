LYNCHBURG, Va. - A tiny house in Lynchburg is getting a lot of attention because of its design, which was created and built entirely by local students. Randolph College students teamed up with middle schoolers at P.L. Dunbar to build the house. It's part of a yearlong after-school project they call STEAM, which focuses on science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.

Now they're looking to auction off the tiny home, which proved to be a fun challenge for many of the students.

“A lot of kids you see say, 'I don't want to learn fractions.' Like, 'When am I ever going to use this?' Our kids can't say that anymore because they were able to build a tiny house with fractions,” Sabrina Marth, 21st Century grant coordinator for P.L. Dunbar Middle School, said.

Seventh-grader Jasmine Rosser said, "We feel like it's a part of us now. We don't want to see it put to waste. So when we auction it we want it to find a good place for people who will actually take good care of it.”



On April 13 students will pick the winner of the auction. They're asking for a minimum of $10,000. If you’d like to make a bid, contact Marth at marthsm@lcsedu.net.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.