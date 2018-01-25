Amherst County Sheriff's Office searching for 9-year-old boy

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a 9-year-old boy who is with his mother, who has outstanding arrest warrants.

Jeremiah Turner Campbell is with Crystal Lynn Campbell, who is 39, according to the sheriff's office.

Crystal Campbell has outstanding warrants related to the violation of court orders regarding child visitation and custody.

If you know anything about this incident, call 434-946-9373 or contact the sheriff's office via Facebook Messenger.

