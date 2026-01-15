LIST: School closings and delays for Jan. 15, 2026

Several delays and closings are in place across our region as wintry weather continues to move through parts of Virginia.
Here is a list of closings and delays:
Recommended Videos
- Bland County Schools: Virtual learning day
- Carroll County Public Schools: 2-hour delay
- Craig County Public Schools: 2-hour delay
- EC Glass HS - Lynchburg: Closed
- Giles County Schools: 2-hour delay
- Grace Christian Academy in Max Meadows: Closed
- Grayson County Schools: 2-hour delay
- Highland County Schools: 2-hour delay
- Smyth County Schools: 2-hour delay
- Tazewell County Schools: Virtual day
- Wythe County Public Schools: Closed
For more information about using the closing system as an organization administrator, visit this page.