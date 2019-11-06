Appalachian Power proposing power grid upgrade projects in Central Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Appalachian Power wants to hear from Central Virginian residents.

Appalachian Power is holding informational meetings about upgrading its transmission network in Campbell, Amherst, Appomattox and Nelson counties.

The first meeting on Wednesday was at Appomattox County High School.

Officials tell 10 News the Central Virginia Transmission Reliability project will take several years.

It will start at Joshua Falls Substation off Mt. Athos Road in Campbell County.

This project will help provide reliable power to property owners nearby.

"This will give us a chance to talk to property owners for the first time. Give them an idea of what it looks like and then get their feedback to come up with a preferred route in the future," John Shepelwich, spokesperson, said.

Appalachian Power will hold another meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Amherst County High School.

